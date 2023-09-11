Richard Alan “Dick” Whitcomb, 84
Richard Alan Whitcomb passed away peacefully at home September 7, surrounded by his family, due to the long-term effects of dementia and heart disease.
Dick was born in Sterling, Colorado on March 30, 1939, the son of Thayne C. and Faye E. (Olson) Whitcomb. His early years were spent in eastern Colorado & western Nebraska. He showed signs of leadership early in his life by becoming an Eagle Scout and playing quarterback on his High School team in Columbus, Nebraska.
After graduating he attended the University of Nebraska and served in the Navy Reserves. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration and then earned a Master’s degree in Human Resources.
Along the way he met Georgia Ann Newman, a woman of similar stature, in an elevator. Knowing what he wanted, he soon proposed and they were married on December 29, 1962 in her hometown of Imperial, Nebraska.
Their union was blessed with three children: Lane, Lisa and Joan. As a family they lived in Nebraska, Minnesota, California, South Dakota and finally settled in Hudson, Wisconsin in 1981.
Dick held various positions in the Human Resources field for Hy-Gain Electronics, Control Data Corporation and Jerome Foods before retiring in 1996. He was an active community leader and served on numerous boards and committees including Youth Action Hudson, Hudson Community Fund, Adoray Home Health and Hospice, The Phipps Center for the Arts, and Hudson Chamber of Commerce. He was a long-time member of the Hudson Rotary Club and also volunteered with the Food Shelf and the Hudson Backpack and Food Program. He was a devoted and active member of the First Presbyterian Church.
He was a life-long sports enthusiast. As testament of his devotion to all University of Nebraska Cornhusker sports, he was almost always seen sporting his Husker Red. He made many trips to Lincoln Nebraska to watch Husker teams in action. He and Georgia held senior passes to Hudson High School activities and seldom missed a sporting event, male or female, even decades after his kids had graduated. He also loved to run and play golf.
He is survived by Georgia, his wife of 60 years: son Lane of Hudson; and daughters Lisa (Scott) Denny of Hudson and Joanie (JJ) Rumpeltes of Sun Valley, Idaho; brother Gerald (Maryanne) Whitcomb of Sun Valley, Idaho and grandchildren Kate (Alex Berezansky), Jason and Kristin Denny, Bennett Whitcomb, Jack and Haven Rumpeltes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thayne and Faye Whitcomb and half-sister Mary Ann Johnson.
Memorials in lieu of flowers can be contributed to First Presbyterian Church of Hudson, Hudson Backpack and Food Program and Hudson Area Public Library.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine Street, Hudson. In lieu of a visitation, all are invited to join the family for a Tailgate Sendoff for Dick during the Husker game Saturday evening from 5:30-8:30at Settlement Hill Farm, 565 County Road U, Hudson. Casual dress and don’t forget to wear your Go Big RED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.