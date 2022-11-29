Nov. 13, 1937 - Oct. 27, 2022
RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Richard Beckham, 84, River Falls, Wis., died Thursday, Oct. 27, in River Falls Area Hospital.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services in River Falls. A reception will follow at Radisson Legacy Ballroom in River Falls. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided.
Arrangements by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.