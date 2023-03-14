Richard “Dick” Johnson

Richard “Dick” A. Johnson, 84, of Osceola & Somerset, WI and formerly of Maplewood and Afton, Minnesota, died on February 12, 2023 after fighting bravely and tenaciously to recover from a stroke in 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Mary, and his parents, Arthur and Hortence Johnson. Survived by his son; Kevin (Ellyn) Johnson; daughters, Brenda Johnson, Janette (Scott) Balsimo, and Paula (Jon) Doerr; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and brother, Paul Johnson.
Dad will be remembered for his dedicated service to the communities of the Lower St. Croix Valley as a Fire Chief & Boy Scout leader. He was also a gifted woodworker and loved wintering with friends at Pioneer Creek Park in Florida. Dick treasured the Lower St. Croix River Valley where he and Mary raised their family.
Memorials in Dick’s memory preferred to Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department to support firefighter safety. Per their wishes, services for both Dick and his wife Mary will be held jointly. Visitation from 4-7pm on April 13th at Shepherd of the Valley Church, Afton, MN. Funeral service at 11am on Friday, April 14th at West Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osceola, WI with visitation an hour before.
