On Monday, October 31, 2022, Richard “Dick” Joseph Rondeau passed away at age 84. He had four children: Linda (Roger) Reuvers, Dan (Jennifer), Joe, and Bill (Dawn). He was blessed with ten grandchildren: Abby, Samantha (Matt) Gaarder, Adam (Emily), Tim, Madeline, Mackenzie, Jon, Peyton, Alex, and Alyssa. He was doubly blessed by two great grandchildren: Caleb and Chloe. He will also be greatly missed by his loving partner, Ginger Peterson; his siblings, Jerry (Bonnie) Rondeau, Dawain (Jan) Rondeau, and Bev (Joe) Piermantier; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Raymond Rondeau; his wife and high school sweetheart, Barbara; and his siblings, MaryAnn Gockowski, Steve (Jan) Rondeau, and Elaine Fry. He grew up on the East Side of St. Paul where he attended Harding High School, class of 1956. He worked at 3M starting as a machinist and working his way up to a supervisory position. While his children were young, he coached little league football, hockey, and girls’ softball in the North St. Paul community. His family spent many summer and fall weekends camping. The neighborhood appreciated his gardening endeavors in the summer and his ice rink building skills in the winter. He bowled throughout his life. In retirement he took up golf and woodworking crafting many projects for Barb and others. His ‘54 Chevy hardtop “Baby Blue” became a passion in his retirement years as he went from car show to car show winning trophies. His stories and sense of humor will be remembered by all who knew him. He loved making people laugh. Funeral Service at 11AM on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Sandberg Funeral Home (2593 E. 7th Av., No. St. Paul, MN). Visitation from 4-8PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN.
Richard “Dick” Joseph Rondeau
