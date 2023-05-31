Richard (Dick) Mockler passed away peacefully on May 22nd, 2023.
He is survived by his wife Ruby, children Connie (Rick) Apple, Todd (Cherie)Mockler,
Angie Wilkinson, and Kristin (Jim) Blissenbach, along with 10 grandchildren and 10 great Grandchildren. His family was a great source of pride for him.
Born August 12th, 1932 in Stillwater, MN to Alice and Dick Mockler, Richard served in the US Air Force and worked for Andersen Windows before marrying his love Ruby in 1956. They purchased the A & W Root Beer restaurant in Hudson, WI and ran it for many years before Richard went on to other entrepreneurial adventures. He loved working with the local kids and community. He also enjoyed golf, bowling, cooking and travel.
Services for Richard will be on June 13th at the Bethel Lutheran Church, 920 Third St. in Hudson at 11:00 am with visitation for an hour before.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
