Richard “Dick” Scholz

Richard Alfred (Dick) Scholz, born in Pomona, CA January 29th 1933 to Alfred and Martha (Schmidt) Scholz entered his eternal rest on Sunday December 19th 2021 after enjoying 88 awesome years! His family moved to Minneapolis in May 1943 where he attended Immanuel Lutheran School through 8th grade and graduated from North High in 1951. An American patriot, he joined the Air Force in July 1951 and served in Japan and elsewhere until his honorable discharge in 1955. That same year he married Donna Jean Hammarstedt and that union was blessed with six children: Douglas (Nancy), Dennis & Denise (deceased twins), Debra (Greg) Tabor, Daniel (Karen) and Duane (Suzy). Dick lost Donna to Ovarian Cancer in January 2002. He is survived by a sister Elaine Stubenberg, a sister Dolores (Dolly & Dr. Harry) Swedlund, sister’s in-law Jeanette Henke and Betty Hammarstedt and his four children, eleven grandchildren: Joe, Michael, Emily, James (Holly) Tabor, Katie Tabor, Steve (Annie), Eric (Heather), Heather (Gosha), Bill (Katie), Nate, Matt (Stephanie) along with nine great grandchildren, numerous nephews, nieces, and the (Dodie) Winchester families.
In October 2003, Dick married Dolores (Dodie Moe Winchester) and they enjoyed over 18 years together with Dodie passing December 1st 2021 (just 18 days before Dick).
Dick was employed 17 years by GH Tennant in Minneapolis, then moved his family to Hudson Wisconsin and worked 23 years at Erickson Oil Products. He moved to Amery Wisconsin after retiring until returning to Hudson in 2020. He was active in his church, community sports (Playing and coaching football, baseball and softball) and he volunteered in many, many ways. He traveled extensively and enjoyed life to the full. He was an amazing caregiver for both Donna and Dodie!
Dick lived his life as a hard-working, fun-loving servant of the Lord. He was a dedicated husband; father, brother, son and friend. His passion for sports, helping others, entertaining others, singing and socializing, clowning around, dressing up for Halloween and other occasions together with his faithful service to the Lord and others… leaves a legacy of joy and incredible memories.
We hope that memories of him will bring a smile to your face and encourage you wherever you are in your life journey! He lived as an example of a life well done!
Visitation was held Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 5PM to 7PM at Williamson-White Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at 10:30AM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Amery. Interment took place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at 2PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Memorials to First Lutheran Church in Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
