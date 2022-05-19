Richard “Dick” Weigel

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Rivers are still elevated from rainfall over the past week. Additional rainfall is expected today, continuing the threat; however, the heaviest rain is expected to fall south of the river basins. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...From late tonight until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1030 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 15.6 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/11/1950. &&

TORNADO WATCH 245 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA SIBLEY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN NICOLLET RICE STEELE WASECA WATONWAN IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN PEPIN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, DURAND, FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, LE SUEUR, MANKATO, NEW ULM, OWATONNA, RED WING, ST JAMES, ST PETER, AND WASECA.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Goodhue and southeastern Pierce Counties through 615 PM CDT... At 532 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Welch, or 11 miles west of Red Wing, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Red Wing around 540 PM CDT. Bay City around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Ellsworth, Plum City and Elmwood. This includes U.S. Highway 61 between mile markers 89 and 104. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southeastern Minnesota. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for east central Minnesota...and west central Wisconsin. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH