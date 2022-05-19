Richard “Dick” Weigel

Richard “Dick” I. Weigel, age 93, of Hudson, WI, passed away on May 15, 2022 at the Christian Community Home in Hudson, surrounded by family.
Dick was born on March 6, 1929 in LaCrosse, WI to Joseph and Hazel (Van Vorhees) Weigel. He enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served as Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. Upon his discharge, he met Elizabeth “Betty Rae” Willard on a blind date, and the two were later married on January 20, 1956 in St. Paul, MN.
Dick began his career with the United States Postal Service as a Postal Transportation Clerk, where he was able to work on mail trains and the highway post office (HYPO), and also later in management. After his retirement in 1985 after 36 years of dedicated service, he worked for the City of Hudson as a parking enforcer for over 18 years.
Dick was an avid bicycler – biking over 3000 miles each summer. He participated annually in the Bike for MS - Ride Across Minnesota, and was one of their biggest contributors. He enjoyed spending time at their family cabin in Minong, WI, deer and pheasant hunting, fishing, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Mary Candee) Weigel, Robert (Amy) Weigel, and Teresa Hagar; grandchildren: Ben (Megan) Hagar, Annie (Chris) Knutson, Sarah Hagar, Sam Weigel, Thomas Weigel, Matthew (Bonnie) Weigel, Robert Weigel, and Kathleen Weigel; and great-grandchildren, Liam and Brielle Hagar.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; grandson, Andrew Hagar; and siblings: Donald (Ethel) Weigel, Arlene (Donald) Losching, and Barbara (Gary) Ramsey.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 from 3:00-6:00p.m. at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a prayer service and full military honors to follow at 6:00p.m. at the funeral home.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home – Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.