Richard Inlow

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 507 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE DAKOTA DODGE FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HOUSTON MOWER OLMSTED RICE STEELE WABASHA WASECA WASHINGTON WINONA

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 507 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, RED WING, RICE LAKE, AND RIVER FALLS.