Jan. 7, 1948 - April 29, 2022
BALDWIN, Wis. - Richard Meyer, 74, Baldwin, Wisconsin, Wis., died Friday, April 29, in Baldwin.
A memorial gathering will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 21, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, Ill. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse. Memorials are preferred.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes.
