Richard Phillips

Richard “Dick” Wilmer Phillips, age 92 years young, of Ocala, FL passed away in Ocala FL, on Feb. 10, 2022. Dick was born on Oct 30, 1929, in River Falls, WI to parents, Wilmer and Elva (Ritchy) Phillips. He graduated from River Falls High School in 1948, then later attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating in 1949. He always enjoyed attending the regular class reunions for decades since.
On May 28, 1950, he married Leona Baumgart and was happily married ever since.
Dick is survived his children, Gwen Eloise Phillips Barger of Houston, TX; Greg (Cheri) Silver of Springs, FL; and Nancy (Louis) Rossi of Pleasant Valley, NY; grandchildren, Matthew, Andrea, Justin, Cyrena, Deanna, Nicole Lee, Angela and Julia; 10 great-grandchildren, William, Kimberly, Leandra, Tanya, Rain, Ella, Aaron, Timothy; cousins, Sharon and Jerry; sisters-in-law, Dory (Gene) and Jeannie (Greg); and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lee; parents, Wilmer and Elva; brother, Charles; sister, Ruth; sisters-in law, Dottie, and Shirley Ann; and brothers-in-law, Winn, Russ, and Al.
A funeral to honor Dick’s life will be held at the O’Connell Funeral Home on 225 3rd Street, River Falls, WI at 10AM, on Saturday May 28th, 2022. This would have been Dick and Leona’s 72nd marriage anniversary. We are at peace knowing they will be celebrating together in heaven.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services of River Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.