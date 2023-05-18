Richard Wayne Ferg, age 68 of Hudson, WI, passed away May 15, 2023 at his home.
Richard was born on November 24,1954 to Martin and Alda (Zillmer) Ferg in Baldwin, WI. Richard was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Woodville, WI. He grew up in Roberts, WI and graduated from St. Croix Central with the class of 1973. Richard served with the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1988.
He worked at Nor Lake for many years, then at Cardinal Glass, until retiring due to health reasons. Richard loved to watch sports and when he was younger, he was an excellent athlete himself and was a pitcher and quarterback. History and politics were two of his favorite topics and he enjoyed discussing current events with friends.
Richard is survived by his son Ryker of Roberts; special friend Janet Yoder of Roberts; siblings Marvin (Eileen) Ferg, Roger (Betty) Ferg, Marlys Frye, and Daniel (Juanita) Ferg; nieces Latischa Ferg and her children Joshua and Brenden (Brittney), Michelle (Mathew) Adams and their children Madelyn and Aiden, and Rebeca Frye.
preceding him in death were his parents Martin and Alda Ferg, brother David, infant sister, and brother-in-law Robert Frye.
A visitation will be held on Saturday May 20, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home 1010 Newton St, Baldwin, WI, from 5-8 p.m. a funeral service will be held on Sunday May 21, 2023 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church 712 Grandview Dr, Hudson, WI 54016. The service will start at 3 p.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service.
