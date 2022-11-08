Ricky Dodge

Ricky Alan Dodge, of Roberts formerly of Shell Lake was born September 3, 1957 to Darvin and Gloria Dodge, passed away from complications from cancer on November 7th, 2022. Rick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Renay Dodge, children: Tina (husband Jeremy Buster), Nick, Ben, and Samantha (husband Joshua Paulson), grandchildren Brandon, Laney, Roman, Olivia, Kimber, and Austin, siblings: Randy (wife Carol), Delbert (wife Julie), Christopher (wife Teresa), and Jackie (husband Mark Kozulla). There are also many wonderful nieces, nephews, and extended family who make up the Dodge family. Please join the family for a celebration of Ricky’s life on Sunday, November 13 from 11:00-2:00 at Ready Randy’s in New Richmond. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you