Robb ”Big Dog” Simpson of Lakeland, Minnesota, died surrounded by his family on March 18, 2022.
Robb is preceded in death by his parents, Jack Simpson and Jackie (Weber) Simpson and brother Rich Simpson. He is survived by his wife, Gail Simpson, his children Casey (Lindsay) and Cory (Emily), and his three grandchildren Crosby, Cullen and Coyer. An open house celebration of Robb’s wonderful life will be held on May 13, 2022 from 4pm - 8pm at St. Croix Training Center (422 County Rd F, Hudson, WI 54016).
