Robert A. Dewall

Robert (Bob) passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer on March 7, 2022.
Bob was born in St. Paul, MN on August 1, 1946. He was proud to be an East-Side boy which he proudly declared frequently. Bob attended Johnson High School and served in the Army Reserve. Bob was known for his strong work ethic and building his family businesses for over 40 years. Although Bob had many interests, he realized that his greatest passion was fishing in Alaska and sharing his fishing trips by inviting his many friends to join him.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Nancy of 53 years; son Mark (Jennifer) Dewall, daughter Elizabeth (Mark) Giovanoni, and grandson Tristan; his brother Jim Dewall and sister Nancy (Dan) Fackler.
The family will honor Bob’s wishes and there will be no funeral services.
