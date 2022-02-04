Robert Allen Walton of Ladysmith entered into the arms of Jesus on Sunday January 16th 2022 at the Marshfield Medical Center.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday February 12th at the Sheldon One Hope church. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service starts. Pastor Dave Smith will be officiating.
