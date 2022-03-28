Robert John “Bob” Cunningham, age 61, of New Richmond, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Bob was born on March 12, 1961, in Hudson, the son of Bill and Mary (Ferguson) Cunningham. He was raised in North Hudson and attended school in Hudson. Bob was employed for many years at St. Croix Industries in New Richmond.
The family wishes to thank Bob’s caregiver Chris Hansen and the residents of Chris Homes for providing a happy home for Bob for the last decade.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob is survived by his sister, Carol Cunningham (Tom Feller) of Whitefish, Montana.
A funeral service for Bob will be held on Friday April 1st at 3:00 p.m. at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family.
