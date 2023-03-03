Robert “Bob” L. Blair, age 65, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully at his home in Hudson, with his family by his side, on February 19, 2023.
Bob was born on June 14, 1957 in St. Paul, MN to Robert and Sally (Harback) Blair. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1975, and attended the University of Wisconsin - River Falls. He worked for many years as a beverage distributor for American Beverage Company.
Bob was an avid sports fan - cheering on the Green Bay Packers and playing rounds of golf at White Eagle Golf Course. He also loved downhill skiing, won a state championship in his younger years, watching car racing, and admired vintage SR-71 Blackbird fighter planes. Bob cherished time spent with family and friends.
He is survived by his partner and best friend of over 20 years, Connie; children, Matt (Kristina Hoyt) Murtaugh and Mike Murtaugh; granddaughter, Bella Hoyt; brother, Tom (Ingrid) Blair; numerous nieces and nephews; and siblings-in-law: Becky Rose (Bill Payne), Roy (Julie) Rose, Phil Rose, Brad Rose (Julie Dobbin), Shelly Rose, Roxy Kuhl, and Missy (John) Bjornstad.
He is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Hunter Blair; and brother-in-law, Tom Kuhl.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson with a visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at church. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
