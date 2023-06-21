Robert “Bob” Simpson Sr., age 85, of Hudson, WI, passed away on June 8th, 2023 at Comforts of Home in Hudson with family by his side. Bob was born on April 9, 1938 to parents Robert and Deborah (Cody) Simpson. He attended River Falls High School and went on to be a skilled welder for Doboy Packaging Machinery in New Richmond, WI, where he worked for 22 years before retiring. He married Joy Albertson on April 25, 1959 and together they were blessed with four children.
Bob loved people. He loved visiting with family, friends, and anyone new he might meet. People energized him and brought him great joy. He also had a life-long interest in things with motors and wheels - particularly cars, trucks, and tractors. Bob also loved a building or restoration project along with an ice cream treat.
In 1969 Bob and his wife Joy started studying the Bible. On October 24, 1970 Bob and Joy were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses. He spent the rest of his life attending meetings at his local congregation, engaging in the ministry, and telling whoever he met about the Creator he loved so much. His faith deeply affected his entire life course and he always wanted others to also know about his God Jehovah and the grand promises he learned from the Bible.
He will remain in the hearts of his wife Joy; children Robert (Marrie) Simpson, John (Kendra) Simpson, Todd (Melanie) Simpson, and Christian (Heather) Simpson; grandchildren Heather (Nathan) Hawes, Hannah (Zach) Sir, Taylor (Elise) Simpson, Johnny (Megan) Simpson Jr., Abby (Rod) Benesh, Brett Simpson, Brody Simpson, Jordan (Gary) McDougall, Cole Simpson, Marcus West, Gabby West, and Justin West; great grandchildren Micah, Maggie, Mason, Marlee, and Mellie Hawes, Henry, Belle and Annie Mae Simpson, Carson and Julian Simpson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his four siblings.
A memorial service for Bob will be held on July 15 at the River Falls Golf Club from 2:00 with a service starting at 3:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.