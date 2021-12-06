On Sunday, November 28, 2021, Robert Chester Young (Bob) of Waterford, Michigan, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 79.
Bob was born in Hudson, Wisconsin on June 26, 1942 to Chester and Anne Young. On June 17, 1966, he married Barbara. They raised five children David (married to Deb), Cheryl (married to Bill), Rob, Brian (deceased), and Greg. He has seven grandchildren Pam (married to Julian), Tim (married to Alycia), Mat, Kristen, Robert, Gregory, and Courtney, and four great-grandchildren Ryan, Ian, Allora, and Becca. He was the middle child of five siblings, sisters Patty and Marylee (married to Jerry), and brothers Mike (married to Eileen) and Dick (deceased).
Bob came to Detroit in 1966 to work for General Motors, where he worked for 17 years. He then worked at Henry Ford Hospital for 33 years as a computer analyst.
A funeral service will be held on December 11, 2021 at 11am at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 2700 Walden Rd, Lake Orion, MI, 48360. Please no flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.