Robert Dean Smith

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Hennepin, Dakota and Carver Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Dakota, Washington and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, Pierce and St. Croix Counties. Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Buffalo and Dunn Counties. .The combination of spring snowmelt and recent rainfall will continue to cause widespread flooding on area rivers. Upcoming rainfall is expected to prolong high river flows into the coming week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 681.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 915 AM CDT Tuesday was 681.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.0 feet on Saturday. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet on Sunday. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee, Grant and Crawford Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued tonight. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 17.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience basement flooding and begin pumping. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 915 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 14.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 915 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet on Sunday. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/17/1951. &&