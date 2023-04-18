Robert Dean Smith

Robert Dean Smith died on April 14th, 2023, in Hudson, WI. Bob was born in Madison, WI June 20th, 1936. His beloved family consists of his wife of 62 years, Penny; his sons Brent and Mathew (Donna), his daughter Elizabeth (Adam Smith); and eight grandchildren: Emma (Thomas Goldberg), Isabel, Samuel, Caitlin, Reuben, Mairin, Zoey and Mira, one great-grandson River Goldberg, his sister Sonja Hettwer (Robert Johnston) and sister-in-law Linda Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Smith and Hazel Joiner, his sister Karen, his brother John, his dear daughter-in-law, Helen Chung, and his grandson Samuel Smith - whom he forever missed.

Bob grew up in Janesville, WI. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1955 (Go Bluebirds!). He studied Physical Education at the University of WI-La Crosse and received his BS (1961) and MS (1969). Bob taught Physical Education and coached cross country, swimming, and tennis at Rhinelander Union High School from 1961-1968, where he transformed his teams into perennial powerhouses. He then taught and coached swimming and tennis at UW-Stout, where once again, his teams excelled. His tennis team won five straight conference championships. He retired in 1993 but continued to teach tennis lessons for many years.

Bob loved his family. He loved his students and his athletes. He thanked UW-Lacrosse his entire adult life for giving him a profession that he never called work. When he was middle-aged, Bob developed a love for gardening - digging a hole, planting a seed, and watching something grow. He was never without a dog - eight good dogs in all. Of course, he loved to swim, hike, bike, golf, and, most of all, play tennis. After he retired, he and Penny spent winters in Tucson, AZ, where he belonged to the Tucson Racquet and Fitness Club. He spent most of his days at the club enjoying tennis and a Greek salad with friends, including his closest friend, Larry Oremland.

He will be remembered for his warmth, generosity, humor, ability to tell a great story, and endless energy. He possessed admirable resilience and the ability to overcome adversity. He lived a wonderful, useful life and will be missed by many.

Modulist Image

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you