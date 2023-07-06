Robert Enloe

Robert “Bob” Enloe was born on February 16, 1929, in River Falls WI. He died peacefully on July 4, 2023, in Hudson, WI.
Bob’s memorial service with military honors will be held at the Hudson United Methodist Church on July 16, 2023. The visitation is at 11:30AM and the service at 1:00 PM followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials if desired to Hudson United Methodist Church or Adoray Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.