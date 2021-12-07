Robert Germain

Age 83 of Stacy, MN. Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa & Brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 2, 2021. Robert was retired from 3M after 30+ years of working as a machinist. He also worked for many years as an auctioneer. Robert was an active member of the Stacy Lions club. He was also passionate about working on his hobby farm in Stacy.
Preceded in death by parents, Mark & Bessie. Survived by loving wife of 63 years, Joyce; children, Michelle, Bob (Lori), Debbie (Lloyd) Rehbein, Glenn (Kari); 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mark (Gerri), Carol (James) Carlson, Mary Anne Quiding, Ron, Laura Williams; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
A celebration of Robert’s life 5 PM Monday, December 20th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake, MN. Interment at Linwood Township Cemetery at a later date.
