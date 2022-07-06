Robert L. Goodlad was born in New Richmond Wi on April 6, 1934, to John Arthur Goodlad and Louise Eliason Goodlad. He is preceded in death by parents, son John Robert Goodlad and his brother Charles John Goodlad. Robert graduated from New Richmond High School in 1952. He married to Lorraine Halverson on April 17, 1955. He entered the USAF January 1955, honorary discharged in September 1958. Robert worked as a Medical Technician at Holy Family Hospital while attending UWRF, graduating in 1962. He began working at 3M Medical Products in 1964. During his time at 3M, he traveled extensively teaching in the area of Sterilization Techniques and Infection Control. He traveled to 41 countries and all 50 states, visiting each several times. After retiring in 1994, he established a mail order business selling electrocardiogram storage materials. In 1996 Bob and Lorraine moved from New Richmond to Cedar Lake. At that time, he increased his activities in Masonic and multiple conservation organizations. Bob was a dedicated family man, and avid hunter and fisherman. Bob is Survived by his wife Lorraine of 68 years, daughter Ann Goodlad and son in law Jay Gjerseth of Star Prairie. Services for Robert will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave.) in New Richmond. Visitation from 3:00 pm- 5:00 pm. Masonic service beginning at 5:00 pm followed by a memorial service. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Robert Goodlad
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Currently in Cannon Falls
70°
82° / 66°
2 AM
70°
3 AM
70°
4 AM
69°
5 AM
69°
6 AM
69°
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.