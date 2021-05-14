Robert L. Bernd, 97, of Williamsburg, VA died on May 9, 2021. He was born in New Richmond, WI on July 9, 1923. He served in the Navy in WWII from 1942 through 1946, eventually as a line officer on the navy aircraft carrier Point Cruz in the Pacific.
He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin (Madison) in 1947 with a B.S. Degree and received management training from the General Electric Company, Medical Division where he began his working career.
His work experiences were varied and included building and managing a manufacturing plant in Charlottesville, VA. He later served as Corporate director of industrial Relations and Services at Premark International Food Equipment Group. During his career he served on the adjunct faculty at the University of Virginia and later the adjunct faculty Edison State College of Ohio.
Volunteer service for the cities that he lived in were very important in his life. They included: the first Four County Chairman of the Federal Jobs Training Partnership Act, Board member of the Federal Subsidized Low Income Housing Project, Community Action Council, American Automobile Association, Fair Housing Committee, County Facility Review Board, County Abuse Shelter, Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast and he served on a Prison Ministry Team. He also established the Federal Subsidized Children’s Lunch Program in Troy, OH.
He retired in 1989 and in 2001 moved to the Chambrel Retirement Village in Williamsburg, VA. There he kept up volunteer work, producing an inhouse paper called the “Chambrel Chatter”, established and serviced six bird feeding areas, presented nature programs, was the Librarian, and organized Sunday Worship Services.
His first wife, Betty J. Schulze died in 1987 and his second wife, Elinor E. Bell died in 2017. He had two sons, David L. Bernd and wife Helen of Virginia Beach, VA, Matthew P. Bernd and wife Carrie of Locust Grove, VA. He had five grandchildren, Jason Bernd and wife Tiffany of Charlotte, NC, Jeffrey Bernd and wife Maggie of Oak Park, CA, Kelly Bernd Lamping and husband Jason of Virginia Beach, VA, Paul Bernd and wife Nichole of Toms Brook, VA, and Sarah Bernd of Locust Grove, VA, and a step grandson Jason Lemmerman and wife Jacki of Cameron, NC. He had thirteen great grandchildren, Addie, Barrett, Willa, Cael, Zeke, Claire, Jane, Davis, Madeline, and Reilly, Ellie, step greatgrandchildren Isabella, Jacob and Jasmine.
He was an active member of various United Methodist Churches and most recently a member of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church. He was a Blue Lodge and 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Shrine member, member of Kiwanis International and a member of the USS Point Cruz Association.
Condolences may be sent to David and Matt Bernd, 119 Wilderness Drive, Locust Grove, VA 22508-5524.
