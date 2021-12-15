TORNADO WATCH 565 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
MN
. MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA DODGE FILLMORE
GOODHUE HENNEPIN HOUSTON
LE SUEUR MOWER OLMSTED
RAMSEY RICE SCOTT
WABASHA WASHINGTON WINONA
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 565 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
LE SUEUR RICE
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK RUSK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN,
CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS,
HUDSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, OSCEOLA,
RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, STILLWATER,
AND VICTORIA.
...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Mille Lacs, Kanabec, Stearns and Benton Counties.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with
a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Wind gusts up to
70-80 mph are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
