Robert P. Bringer

age 92, of Hudson, Wisconsin, passed on April 29th, 2023. Robert was born to Paul and Cecelia (Knobloch) Bringer in Peoria, IL.
He attended St.Bede high school in La Salle, IL. on a 4-yr. scholarship and then Purdue University where he earned a degree in chemical engineering followed by a PHD. Following a brief period at Dow Chemical, Robert had a 35-year career with 3M ending as Staff Vice President, Environmental Technology and Services.
Robert loved watching and playing sports and enjoyed many of the games in person. Throughout college he played for the Boilermakers on the football team while pursuing his major. After college he continued his love for sports by participating in baseball, tennis, swimming, biking and fishing, making the outdoors known.
Robert also enjoyed listening to music and loved to play the piano. His love for music also extended to plays and concerts, and other cultural events.
He will be dearly missed by his wife Ruth Bringer, sister, Sister Mary Joyce C.S.J., son Tom Spiritbringer, daughters Julie Bringer (Doug Riddle), Jody (Ed) Ryan, Stepsons David O’Brien, Kevin O’Brien. Grandchildren Tyler Ryan, Jenna Ryan (Sergio Rodriguez), Step Grandchildren Jacob O’Brien and Grace O’Brien.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Bringer, Cecelia (Knobloch) Bringer, first wife Rita (Lutz) Bringer, and sister Judith (Bringer) Cirbo.
A visitation for Robert will be held on Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023 at St.Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hudson, WI from 10-11am. A funeral service will be held following the visitation from 11am-12pm. The funeral service will be followed by a luncheon at St.Patrick’s and a burial at St.Patrick’s Cemetery in Hudson.
