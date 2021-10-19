Robert Vogt

Robert “Bob” J. Vogt, age 73, of Hudson, WI, died on October 16, 2021 at Red Cedar Canyon in Hudson.
Bob was born on May 6, 1948 in Duluth MN to Adler and Anne (Chajdak) Vogt. He attended Cathedral High School and shortly after his graduation in 1966, was united in marriage to Rose Orlowski on September 24, 1966. The two would be blessed with three children: Tammy, Jason, and Melissa.
Bob worked on the ship yards, as well as a carman for the Soo Line Railroads for many years, until he became injured in 1989 and retired. He was very proud of his time with the “Beau-mons” band, where he played guitar and vocals. Together, they played at many local events and once opened up for the Supremes! After the group disbanded, music was still a big part of his life as he eventually started his own DJ business, playing music for weddings and other events for over 10 years.
Bob was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, and loved taking fishing trips up to Crane Lake in Minnesota with his son-in-law, grandsons, and friends. He was a lover of all animals and cherished time spent on daily walks with his dogs.
He is survived by his children: Tammy (Jim) Traeger, Jason (Heidi) Vogt, and Melissa (Ryan) Nord; grandchildren: Tyler (Rachael) Traeger, Andrew Traeger, and Avery & Lexie Nord; close family friend, Cindy Howard; along with nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Rose; parents; and sister, Mary Jo Lee.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson with a gathering held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home, from 10:00-12:00. After the service, the Celebration of Life will continue at Willow River Inn in Burkhardt. Private family interment at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Somerset, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Best Friends Animal Society, www.bestfriends.org/donate.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Red Cedar Canyon and Moments Hospice for their wonderful care of Bob.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. (715) 386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
