Robert W. Krueger

Robert (Bob) William Krueger, age 89, of New Richmond, Wisconsin, died peacefully at home in his sleep, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. For those lucky enough to know Bob, he was a true believer in the power of community and a life-long promoter for the city of New Richmond. While many know him from his decades with Krueger’s SuperValu, others will remember him as a vocal advocate and board member for the New Richmond hospital, president of the New Richmond Golf Club, announcer for the annual Fun Fest parades, passionate Shriner, co-founder of the New Richmond Community Foundation, and any one of countless other leagues, committees and activities. Though helping New Richmond thrive was Bob’s passion, his true love was always his family. Bob is survived by his devoted wife Mary Jo, and children who were his pride and joy, Karen (Ed) Kothbauer and Jim Krueger. He is also survived by his wonderful grandchildren Casey and Jenna Kothbauer, and Katie and Tyler Krueger. Bob put his family first, always. Generous to a fault, attendee of thousands of band concerts, hockey games, dance recitals, wrestling matches and cheering events, his presence will be deeply missed. A celebration of Bob’s life will be held on Thursday, September 2 at 1pm at the First Lutheran Church in New Richmond, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held at 11am and lunch will follow the 1pm service. Bob’s service will be livestreamed via a link found at bakken-young.com. The family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Lakeview Hospice, Westfields Hospital, and the countless friends and family members who helped Bob and his family through this journey. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Bob’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to the Krueger Family Fund with the New Richmond Area Community Foundation. Funds will be used to enhance the city of New Richmond in honor of Bob’s legacy. Donations can be made online at tinyurl.com/kruegerfund or c hecks can be made out to the St. Croix Valley Foundation, including “Krueger Family Fund” in the memo. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Robert W. Krueger
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Currently in Cannon Falls
74°F
Mostly Cloudy
76°F / 67°F
8 PM
74°F
9 PM
73°F
10 PM
72°F
11 PM
72°F
12 AM
72°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.