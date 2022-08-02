Robert Wayne Tripp, formerly of New Richmond, WI, passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on July 25, 2022, at the Brookdale Tempe Senior Living Solutions in Tempe, AZ. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fern; his parents, Clyde and Eva Tripp; his brother, Raymond; and his sister, Lois Damerow. Robert is survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Robert was born in New Richmond, WI, on June 26, 1923. As a teenager, Robert’s love for traveling began when he started going down South on boxcars with loads of cattle. At age 19, he began driving semi-trailers for Ralph Casey. Robert owned a trucking firm, Tripp Motorways, in New Richmond, WI. After he sold his company, he drove for Doughboy Industries and he also hauled trailers from Louisville to Minneapolis. After a knee injury in the Fall of 1962, he and his wife, Fern, spent several months in Tempe, AZ and then permanently moved to Tempe in 1963. Robert retired from ICX Trucking in 1984 after 4,500,000 miles of accident-free driving! (This mileage is equivalent to almost 10 trips to the moon and back). Robert collected International Harvester pickup trucks, enjoyed woodworking projects, and was active with his church in Tempe.
A private gathering for immediate family will be held at a later date. In lieu of memorials, please make a donation to a charity close to your heart. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
