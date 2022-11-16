Robert Wayne Robbins, age 79 of River Falls, WI, died on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at his home.  Wayne was born the son of Bert and Annie Robbins on March 11, 1943 in North Tonawanda, NY.  He worked as an over the road truck driver.  Wayne enjoyed music, and loved to play the banjo.  He loved his favorite cat, Sammy.  He is preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Annie Robbins; brother, Gene Robbins; brother-in-law, Joe Morgan, Sr.; and nephew, Josh Lee Morgan.  Wayne is survived by his sister, Sallie Ann Morgan; nephews and friends.   Private family services were held.  Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you