Roger Becker

Roger Scott Becker, age 67 of Hudson, WI, passed away June 20, 2022 at his home. Roger was born on September 10, 1954 in Durand, WI, to Clement and Shirley (Miner) Becker. Roger grew up on the family farm in Mondovi and graduated from Mondovi High School and attended vocational school in Red Wing, MN. He was united in marriage to Linda Bauer on February 23, 1974, and the couple was blessed with three children, Shane, Brent, and Tracey. Roger worked at Norlake for 40 years.
Roger loved spending time with his family and was especially fond of group trips up north and family pontoon rides. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and was fond of hunting deer and pheasants.
Roger will remain in the hearts of his wife of 48 years, Linda; children, Shane (Jennifer) Becker, Brent Becker, and Tracey (Scott) Johnson; grandchildren, Cole and Riley Becker; Brooklynn, Bryce, and Briella Johnson; siblings, Richard Becker, Larry (Kathy) Becker, Jerry (Jane) Becker, Joe (Robin) Becker, Dana Crosson, Patti (Rick) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service to celebrate Roger’s life will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 27, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church - Downtown Campus, 920 3rd Street, Hudson, WI. A visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on Sunday, June 26, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th Street, Hudson, WI; and also one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Interment at Willow River Cemetery.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
