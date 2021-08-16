Roger Evenson

Roger Roy Evenson, age 85, of Hudson, WI. passed Sunday August 15, 2021.
Roger was born February 9, 1936 in Shawno, WI. to Palmer and Dorothy (Radke) Evenson. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1954. He served in the United States National Guard before later pursuing further education at WITC where he became a Master Plumber. September 28, 1957 would begin his marriage to Patricia Cameron and they were blessed with five children.
Roger and Pat took the family on many vacations, traveling to Colorado, Florida, and California. Roger was a hard worker, loving father, and responsible provider, he recently said he would still be working alongside his family if his body could take it. As the owner of Evenson Plumbing, he took pride in caring for his customers. He was a member of the Wisconsin Plumbers Association, on park boards, the Grand Marshal for Hudson Booster Days, and the good neighbor for North Hudson Pepper Fest. In 2004 he was named Wisconsin PHCC plumber of the year. Roger was also a member of the Knights of Columbus organization.
Roger will be missed by his wife, Pat; children, Rick (Barb) Evenson, Laurie Evenson, Lisa Evenson-Barr, Cherie (Bill) Gilbert, and Julie (Mark Hampton) Evenson; brother, David Evenson, and sister-in-law JoAnn Evenson; grandchildren, Josh (Rachelle) Evenson, Jenna (John) Oman, Miranda and Mitchell Barr, Brittany, Andrew, and Quincey Gilbert, Nick (Olivia Addis) Lubinski, and Sydney Evenson, great grandchildren, Taylor, Chase, Rose, and Ruby. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Tom Evenson.
A visitation will take place Wednesday from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, August 18 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, 520 S. 11th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, 11:00am, August 19 at St. Patricks Catholic Church, with a visitation at 10:00am.
