Roger Ernest Hetchler
August 15, 1939 - February 18, 2022
Roger Ernest Hetchler, 82 years old of Hudson, Wisconsin died lovingly surrounded by family on Friday, February 18, 2022 after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Roger is preceded in death by his Father and mother, his sister Alverta (Babe) Severson, his brother Harold (Sonny) Hetchler Sr, his sister Carolyn Hyland, his infant brother Albert Hetchler, his nephew Harold Hetchler Jr and his little beloved companion dog Bernie.
He leaves behind and will remain warmest in the heart of his wife of 56 years, Mary; their seven children Roger Hetchler Jr (Julie), Clinton Hetchler, Jeffrey Hetchler (Nubia), Robin Hetchler (Chris Walker), Nicholas Hetchler (Monalisa), Gina Saldaña (Pedro), Andrew Hetchler; their 17 Grandchildren, Candace (Scania), Peter, Corrin, Colton (Shelbi), Garrett, Maddison (Gavin), Lucky, Tanner (Kylie), Enrique, Jeramie, Nico, Landon, Eden, Aaren, Haley, Deanni, Victoria, their two great grandchildren, Jordan Roger and Novalee. His sister, Doris Snow, his brother Duane (Sue) Hetchler, sister-in-law Yvonne Hetchler and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. There are many others who became children of his heart and considered him their own father or grandfather where love proved as strong a bond as genetics.
Roger was born August 15, 1939 in rural Cornell, Wisconsin to Ora Edward & Pearl Elizabeth (Stevens) Hetchler. Roger graduated from Bloomer High School, in 1958. He attended University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire and spent some time in California before starting his family. Roger worked as an award-winning insurance agent in the 1960s. In the mid-1970s he embarked on a career in real-estate and went on to establish himself as one of the most well known and trusted agents in Western Wisconsin and the Twin Cities area. Many of the developments and businesses you see in Hudson and Woodbury today are due in part to his ability to negotiate with integrity.
Roger and Mary (Davis) Hetchler eloped and were bonded in marriage January 14, 1966 in Iowa. In 1974 they moved to Hudson, WI where they raised their 7 children on their hobby farm. They were blessed with a loving marriage for 56 years.
Roger was known for his great sense of humor and ability to tell a story. He always fashioned himself a cowboy and instilled a love of the cowboy ways in his children. In Roger’s final days, reminiscing over the horses he had and special memories riding them with his children and friends brought him much joy and comfort. He had a talent with words and poetry and wrote thousands of poems, many humorous, and many thought provoking. Blessed with a voice, singing and performing old classic country western songs was a favorite passion of his, especially when singing with his children and grandchildren. He generously shared his faith in Jehovah door-to-door in Christian Ministry as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Ready Randy’s 1492 131st St, New Richmond, WI 54017 from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Followed by a Celebration of Life Open House from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Guests are invited to wear a cowboy hat in Roger’s honor if they wish. Cards or flowers may be sent to Mary Hetchler at 500 Wisconsin St North APT 101, Hudson Wisconsin 54016 and will be transported to the Celebration of Life.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
