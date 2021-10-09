Roger Lunzman

Roger H. Lunzman, age 78 of North Hudson, passed away September 19, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Roger was born on October 31, 1942 in St. Paul, to Harvey and Marie (Belau) Lunzman. He grew up in St. Paul, and graduated from Johnson High School before studying at Martin Luther Bible College where he earned a degree in Education and Theology. Roger served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, and was blessed with a daughter, Dawn. He was united in marriage to Donna Erdman (Nelson) on February 14, 1986. Roger worked as a Moulder Operator at Andersen Corporation until his retirement. After Donna’s death in 1988, Roger did his best to support and help his family in any way he could.
Roger was a strong man of faith that loved the Lord and spent most of his adult life trying to lead others to salvation in Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior. He loved going to movies, spending time with his family and friends, and practicing a healthy and fit lifestyle, though he did love his spaghetti and pizza.
Roger will remain in the hearts of his daughter, Dawn Cass; step-children, Cindy (Don) Deringer, Rick Erdman, Rockie (Don) Graf, Cathi (Terry) Waalen, Jim Erdman, Carole Erdman Sax, Barb (Rick) Landaal, Lynn Erdman, and Bob (Irene) Erdman; daughter-in-law, Margie Erdman; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents, Harvey and Marie Lunzman; sister, Violet Lunzman; brother, Ronald Lunzman; and step-son, Tom Erdman.
A memorial service for Roger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Bible Baptist Church, 545 6th St. N, North Hudson, WI. Military honors will follow the memorial service.
Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI (715)386-3725. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.