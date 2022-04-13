Roger Owen Anderson passed away March 27, 2022, in Marana, Arizona. He was born to Peter and Esther Anderson in Sawyer County, Wisconsin. Roger graduated in Kenosha, Wisconsin, served in the Air Force and earned a Nuclear Engineering degree at UW Madison. He worked many years at NSP/Xcel at the plants and main office.
Roger was married to Jean (nee Trebotich) for 53 years, having lived in Hudson and Marana, Arizona. They had two children, Milan and Krista.
Roger’s passion was golf and he loved playing with friends in the Hudson area and in Arizona. He met and enjoyed many friendships and especially liked meeting Arizona friends at “The Office” in Highlands Country Club.
He is predeceased by parents, brothers Glen and wife, Delwin and wife, and sister Ilene Trautlien and husband. He is survived by wife, Jean, beloved son Milan of North Dakota and beloved daughter Krista (Robert Marvel) of Florida, many nieces and nephews, and many friends.
No services are planned. Memorials to donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Desert Sunset Funeral Home, Tucson, Arizona.
No longer together in life, always in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.