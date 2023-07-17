Roland L Jacobs (Butch)

Born 07/01/1942 Died 07/07/2023
Roland is survived by his spouse Patty; children Dwayne ( Shellie), Brenda (Brad) Boardman and Lynn (Gwen Ficker) Anderson; and many loving grandchildren & great grandchildren.
Butch was a Highway worker for St. Croix County for 16 years & Outside manager for Snowcrest Ski Area for many many years.
He also worked at Rivard Stone while at Ski Areas.
Hobbies were anything with a motor, watching grandkids grow & helping mom in garden.
Celebration of life Sunday Aug 27th @ Somerset American Legion at 2.
