Ronald Buss

Ronald Joseph Buss, age 97 of River Falls, passed away peacefully at Kinnic Health and Rehabilitation on July 24, 2023. Ronald was born on April 1, 1926 at the family farmstead in Oak Grove Township; the son of Joseph and Bessie (Andrle) Buss. As did his siblings, he attended St. Mary’s Big River Parochial School. Ron learned the art of farming from his father. As a young man, he joined his father helping run the farm and milking the cows. He was drafted and enlisted in the Armed Forces where he served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Although Ron never married, he had the greatest love and admiration for his nieces and nephews. Nothing gave him more pleasure than going to family outings (He always brought a big tub of ice cream) and playing euchre till late at night. After a long day working at the farm, he looked forward to running down to Joe’s Valley to see old friends and neighbors.
Ron is survived by his sister Betty Cowan and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings Mabel (Clair) Harris, Lorraine (Bill) Gavin, Dolores (Jim) Hawkins, Melvin Buss, and an infant brother Alfred.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am, Monday, July 31, 2023 at St. Bridget Catholic Church in River Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Big River Cemetery.
Cremation and memorial services entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home of River Falls.
