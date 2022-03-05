Ronald E. Phernetton

Ronald Eugene Phernetton, age 74, of Baldwin, WI, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2022 at his home with family by his side. Ron was born on December 6, 1947 in Baldwin, WI, to parents Lyle and Dorothy (Lind) Phernetton. After he graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School he proudly served in the United States Army. Following his service, he returned to Baldwin and later met the love of his life Sherry (Husby) Shepard and the two were married in 1981. Ron held many jobs which reflected his special interests including Wilbur Jensen Construction Company, Park Ranger at Willow River State Park, St. Croix County DNR Specialist, part time Hammond Police Officer and co-owner of R & R Construction. Ron retired after 25 years of service to the Village of Baldwin as Water and Sewer Operator.
Ron loved his community and enjoyed talking and being with people. In his retirement, he enjoyed driving special needs students for the Baldwin-Woodville School District. He was a dedicated member of the Baldwin American Legion Post 240 and Baldwin/Spring Valley Masonic Lodge. Ron was famous for his venison jerky and hot dill pickles. His favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing, cutting wood, and watching old country westerns. Ron will remain in the hearts of his loving wife Sherry; children Tim (Karen) Shepard and Jennifer (Tom) Marcotte; grandchildren Riley and Luke Shepard and Jake and Karis Marcotte; brother David Phernetton; brothers and sisters-in-laws Brent (Sherri) Husby, Brian (Caren) Husby and Scott (Mary) Husby as well as many many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Dorothy; sister Barbara Brown; sister-in-law Nancy Phernetton; brother-in-law Ronald Husby and mother and father-in-law Ron and Riley Husby.
A memorial service honoring Ron’s life will be on Monday March 7th at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin. Visitation will be from 3-6 P.M. which includes a luncheon with Ron’s favorite hot dish. The service starts at 6 P.M. The service will be live streamed through Gethsemane’s Facebook page. Memorials are preferred, in lieu of flowers, to Adoray Hospice, American Legion or to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
