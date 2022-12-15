Ronald F. Skaggs, age 70, passed away on December 7, 2022 at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center. He was born the son of Alva and Elaine Skaggs on June 23, 1952. Ronald worked many years for the county of Milwaukee as a custodian, his last and favorite job was at the county zoo. Ron moved to the New Richmond area and had various jobs and volunteered at Habitat for Humanity. On October 12, 2002, he married Cheryl Lokhorst. Ron was an active church member and read his Bible daily. Ron was a very likeable guy and he made friends quickly. He is remembered as a generous giver who helped people out and who had a tender heart for animals. He enjoyed many camping trips with family. Ron is preceded in death by his father, Alva Skaggs. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Skaggs; daughters, Monica (Marlon) Connor and Jessica Rodriguez; grandchildren, Peyton, Carlito, Cayden; mother, Elaine Cross; siblings, Ricky (Carolyn), Tim (Dawn), Chris, Scott (Traci), Mary, Phillip (Gail); as well as other cherished relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at Prairieview Covenant Church (1396 210th Ave.) in New Richmond. Service will be livestreamed via a link found at www.bakken-young.com. Visitation will also be Saturday from 9:00-11:00 am at the church. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Ronald F. Skaggs
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Latest e-Edition
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 1-2 inches. * WHERE...Goodhue County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&
Currently in Cannon Falls
33°
33° / 31°
2 PM
33°
3 PM
33°
4 PM
33°
5 PM
33°
6 PM
32°
Calendar
© Copyright 2022 Star-Observer, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.