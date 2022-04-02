September 25, 1942 to February 27, 2022
Ronald Frances Palmer was born September 25th, 1942, to Charley and Myrtle (Wilkins) Palmer, in Hudson, WI.
He attended school in Hudson, WI, graduating from Hudson High School. After high school he attended UW – River Falls earning his bachelors degree.
Ron married Lola Wollan on July 9th, 1966, at Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls, WI. After he and Lola were married, he joined the U.S. Air Force, spending 4 years with the Titan II missile program as captain. His military career took him and Lola to California, where Ron earned his CPA degree. He eventually started his own accounting firm, where he worked for the next 40 plus years in Malibu.
Ron’s favorite past times were developing and taking photographs of the beautiful scenery in California, as well as gardening with his wife Lola.
Ron is survived by brother-in-law, Jay (Linda) Wollen, Jesse Benavides; nephews, Eric and Jerod Wollan, and niece, Lindsey Wollan.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola; brother, Richard; sister, Lou; and parents, Charley and Myrtle.
A private family burial will be some time in the future. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.