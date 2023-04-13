Ronald G. Roen

Ronald Gary Roen, age 70, of River Falls, passed away at home on April 10, 2023. He was born in Baldwin, WI on June 6, 1952 to Harley and Doris (Bennett) Roen. He was baptized and confirmed at Rush River Lutheran Church. He grew up south of Hammond, WI, where he helped on his family farm until their barn burned in 1963. Ron was married to Mary Hansen September 15, 1973. They have one daughter, Lindsay Kiltie, and grandchildren Lily and Brooks Wang.
After graduating from Baldwin-Woodville High School, Ron started working at Roen Ford with his father Harley and brother Terry. He worked there as Parts Manager until the business closed in 2009. During this time, he also worked for several years as a part-time police officer in River Falls. Ron worked as a Park Ranger for Troy Township after Roen Ford closed. Growing up on a farm, he couldn’t get the farm boy out of him, so he baled hay on 12 acres of his 75-acre farm, selling it to local horse owners. Ron had a collection of 4 Ford tractors that he restored himself.
Ron was a “handy man”, being able to do everything from mechanics and car body work, to electrical work, plumbing, carpentry, cement and brick work, woodworking and anything that needed to be done. He was the “go to person” in the neighborhood for advice.
Ron was an avid deer hunter. He was proud of his Pope and Young record buck in bowhunting. He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, boating, and in later years vacationing in historical cities of the US and Italy.
Ron is survived by Mary, his wife of 50 years, his daughter Lindsay (Rob) Kiltie, grandchildren Lily and Brooks Wang, brothers Duane (Maureen) Roen of Tempe, AZ, and Terry (Mary) Roen of River Falls, sister Linda (John) Dinkel of River Falls, sisters-in-law Judy Jensen of Woodville, JoAnn (Randy) Hoffman of Waunakee, nieces and nephews Nick Roen, Hanna Roen (Justin James), Abby (Mark) Flores, Annie (Coby) Schriever, Renee (Ken) Dykhouse, Lance (Kate) Jensen, Eric Hoffman, and Laura (Cody) Stingley, many great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding him in death were his parents Harley and Doris Roen, parents-in-law Bob and Doris Hansen, brother-in-law Vaughn Jensen, nephew Gabe Dinkel, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A visitation will be held at Cross Lutheran Church , Roberts, WI on Monday, April 17, 2023 from 5-7 PM. The celebration of Ron’s life will be held at Rush River Lutheran Church , River Falls, WI on April 18, 2023 at 11 AM with visitation at 10 AM. A lunch will follow immediately after the service. Interment will be at the Rush River Lutheran Church cemetery.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Adoray Hospice for the caring and compassionate care they provided. Funeral services entrusted to the O’Connell Funeral Home of River Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.