Ronald L. Willie

Ronald Willie, age 85, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022 at St. Croix Falls Medical Center with family at his side. Ron was born in Hudson, WI on February 25, 1937 to Louis and Adah (Hillary) Willie. He was raised on the family farm and attended Hudson High School. After graduating in 1956, he was hired by 3M Company in St. Paul, MN.
On June 7, 1958, he was married to his high school sweetheart Naomi Anderson. They were blessed with two sons. Dan of Golden Valley, MN and Brad of Somerset, WI. After retiring in 1995, he continued hobby farming in Hudson and later in Prairie Farm, WI. He enjoyed every minute of country living. He and Naomi then moved to their Red Cedar Lake home in Mikana, WI, trading farm living for lake living.
Ron thoroughly enjoyed pontooning and had Fourth of July parties for many years for a large group of family members. His favorite past time was fishing with his “little girl”, granddaughter, Callie Rae, the joy of his life. Ron was a big Green Bay Packer fan since high school, and he and Naomi attended at least one Packer game a year with the same friends for 35+ years.
Ron could fix anything and took great satisfaction in “getting the job done” His To Do list was usually finished by the end of the day. He liked people to have a good time, and family and friends got many laughs at his unintended mixed metaphors.
Ron and Naomi enjoyed traveling, many cruises, and got away from winters for ten years at their winter place in Apache Junction, AZ.
Above all, Ron cherished his family and every minute spent with them. He was a BELOVED husband, father, and doting “BAKA” (grandpa) to Callie Rae and enjoyed many various friendships over the years.
He will forever be loved and sadly missed by Naomi, his wife of 64 years; sons Dan, Brad (Lisa); granddaughters Callie Rae Willie of Somerset; and Kristina Ducklow of South St. Paul, MN.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Adah Willie, and sister Bonnie Willie.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Ron’s life will be on Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI from 3:00 – 7:00.
A private interment will be held at a later date at Willow River Cemetery.
Memorials to donors’ choice preferred.
