Ronald Ott, age 76, of Hudson, WI passed away peacefully on July 16, 2023. Ron was born to Willard and Marie (Krueger) Ott and grew up on their dairy farm (Ott Dairy) in North St. Paul, MN.
He graduated from North St. Paul High School and served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. In 1972, he married JoAnn Lentz and raised four children together. He worked for the St. Croix County Highway Department for 33 years.
He was also an active member of the American Legion and VFW. He was a hard worker and was always willing to help a neighbor or friend with projects and farm chores, usually sitting down to enjoy a cup of coffee after the work was done. He had the gift of gab and always had stories to tell.
He took great pride in his family and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their favorite sports and activities. He always loved starting up a backyard baseball game with the kids.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, JoAnn; children, Steve, Brian, Kevin (Hollie), and Jodi (Steve) Gustafson; grandchildren, Cole, Xavier, Anthony, Caleb, Carter, Cameron, Nolan, and Hannah; daughter-in-law, Nicole; sister, Dorothy; brother, John; cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Dittman; brother, Marvin.
A Celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI, from 1-4pm, with military honors at 4pm. Memorials are preferred to the family.
