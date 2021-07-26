Ronald “Ron” Benedict

Ronald “Ron” Allen Benedict, age 73, of Hammond, WI, passed away on July 20, 2021 at Hudson Hospital. Ron was born on May 14, 1948 in River Falls, WI, to parents Edmund and Edythe (Bengtson) Benedict. He graduated from River Falls High School with the class of 1966. Ron was a talented welder and spent most of his career at Northern Metal Fab in Baldwin, but his passion was farming. He bought his farm in Hammond in 1984 and dedicated much of his free time to running it. When he wasn’t working he would be outdoors fishing, hunting or camping. He also loved to go to county music festivals and driving his convertible. Two of his most prized possessions were his red Mustang and his John Deere tractor.
He will be greatly missed by his children Robert (Bridgit) Benedict, Brenda Ruples, and Jim (Heather) Benedict; grandchildren Marcus, Joseph, Mattie, and Paige; siblings Virginia (Donny) Schwan, Carol Becker, and Sharon Benedict, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Edythe; maternal grandparents Victor and Ida Bengtson, step grandmother Emma; paternal grandparents Frank and Louise (Radtz) Benedict and brother in law Tom Becker.
A funeral service for Ron will be at 1 p.m. on Monday July 26, 2021 at Shepherd Of The Valley Church in Afton, MN. His visitation will be the night prior on Sunday July 25, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin, WI from 6-8 p.m. as well as one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to the family.
