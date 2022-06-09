Ronald “Ron” Rimer

Ronald Aurthur Rimer, age 89, of Hudson, WI, passed away on June 6, 2022 at Westfields Hospital. Ron and his twin brother Jim were born on October 1, 1932 to parents Charles and Helen (Marose) Rimer. He grew up on the family farm in Stillwater, MN and graduated from Stillwater High School. After graduating he was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return he married the love of his life Mayelva Daniels, and two were blessed with a daughter and a son. He worked with the railroad for many years, as well as at St. Croix Storage and Transfer, Jones Chemical, Valley Cartage, and before his retirement, Bettendorf Transfer.
Being from Minnesota originally he had an attachment to Minnesota sports, especially the Twins. You could always count on Ron to know the latest news when it came to the Twins and if they were playing you could bet Ron was watching them. He had a talent of being able to watch the game, read a book, and have a conversation at the same time, all while knowing the score, not losing his place and still be engaging. Ron was also an outdoorsman and deer hunter and loved to share that part of his life with his son and grandsons. His faith was also important to him, and he was an Usher at Bethel Lutheran Church for many years.
His gentle soul made him an amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. You could always count on him to have a level head and a helping hand. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joys, and he loved being involved with their lives and spending time with them more then anything. He cherished the friends he made and always enjoyed catching up with them at Friday morning breakfasts at Denny’s.
He will remain in the hearts of his son Ken (Jayne) Rimer; grandsons Kenneth (Dyann) Rimer and James (Cori Price) Rimer; great-grandchildren Kayla, Alexa, Elana, Peyton, Rachel and Kaitlyn; sister Joyce Dahalberg, as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his wife Mayelva; daughter Luanne, granddaughter Natasha Weigel; his parents Charles and Helen; and siblings Ralph, Jim, Ruth, and Helen
A memorial service for Ron will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 30th at the Bethel Lutheran Church – Downtown Campus, 920 Third Street in Hudson. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome to wear their favorite Twins apparel to celebrate Ron’s love of the Twins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.