Rose Ann Weiss

Rose Weiss, age 65, of Hammond, WI, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN. Rose was born on March 23, 1956 to parents Nathan and Mary Reinhardt. She graduated from High School before getting her cosmetology license and becoming a hairstylist. She worked as a manager and stylist at Cost Cutters in Stillwater until her retirement.
She will remain in the hearts of her husband Pat; daughter Lisa Bignell; grandchildren Ashley (Brad) Dickmann, Derek (Geda) Dickmann, Alison Dickmann, Dylan Dickman, and Alisha Bignell; great grandchildren Kayley, Ryley, Stella, Myah, Addison, Lana, Zoey, Ellie, and Mason.
A memorial service for Rose will be on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM with her service starting at 5:00 PM. Memorials are preferred to the family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.