Age 69 of Amery, WI passed away suddenly on June 6, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Catherine; brothers, Robert and John; and sister, Kitty (Kathleen).
Survived by daughters, April, Christina, Kathrine, and Lindsey; many grandchildren; sisters, Ruth and Mary; and brother, Michael.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery, Bayport, MN.
