Roy John Giudice, age 93, of Hudson, passed away November 27, 2022 at his residence in the Wintergreen Apartments, with family at his side. Roy was born April 13, 1929 in Ackerville, WI to John and Eleanor (Fassbender) Giudice. He graduated from Slinger High School.
Following his high school graduation, Roy enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving his country for four years stationed at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma. Following his discharge, he attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree. On February 14, 1953 he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rita Faust, at St. Lawrence, WI. Their marriage would be blessed with two children, Jody and John. After obtaining his degree, he went to work for General Motors in the AC-Delco division where he helped in the development of the gyroscope used in the NASA Apollo rocket system. In the late 70’s, the couple moved to northern Wisconsin where Roy and Rita owed and operated a bar and restaurant near Summit Lake for many years, serving a delicious Friday fish fry with Rita’s special beer batter recipe.
Roy was an avid outdoorsman and liked to fish and hunt, along with other outdoor activities. He and Rita traveled extensively after retirement, making memories which included Germany, Alaska, Canada and many areas of the United States. Roy and Rita were diehard fans of the Green Bay Packers and attended numerous games, including the famous NFL Championship “Ice Bowl” where Green Bay beat the Dallas Cowboys on December 31, 1967. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Roy will remain in the hearts of his children, Jody Bakken of North Hudson, WI and John Giudice of Stacy, MN, grandchildren, Amanda (Lee) Felter and Adam (Amanda) Bakken; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Bennett Felter, Samuel and Owen Bakken, as well as extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Rita, and his parents. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service to celebrate Roy’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13th, at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th Street, Hudson. A gathering of family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family and they will donate to one of the several charitable foundations close to Roy’s heart.
Funeral services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson 715-386-3725 www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com
