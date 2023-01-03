May 26, 1947 - Dec. 8, 2022
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Ruby Smith, 75, New Richmond, Wis., died Thursday, Dec. 8, in New Richmond.
Services were previously held.
Arrangements by Cullen Crea Funeral Home.
