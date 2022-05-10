April 26, 1940 - Feb. 26, 2022
HUDSON, Wis. - Ruth A. Lewis, 81, Hudson, Wis., died Saturday, Feb. 26, in her home.
A gathering will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 14, at Bethel Lutheran Church - Highlands Campus in Hudson. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by O’Connell Family Funeral Homes in Hudson.
